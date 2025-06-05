USS Preble Conducts Replenishment at Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250603-N-NF288-3103 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jun. 3, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) navigate the ship during a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, June 3. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)