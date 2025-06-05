Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Preble Conducts Replenishment at Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250603-N-NF288-3087 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) participate in a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, June 3. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
