    Inaugural "Coconut Crab" Competition [Image 15 of 15]

    Inaugural &quot;Coconut Crab&quot; Competition

    GUAM

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander Task Force 75

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 5, 2025) Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) paddle a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during the inaugural “Coconut Crab” competition in Guam, June 5. The “Coconut Crab” competition is a week-long event, where Navy EOD technicians in compete in a variety of grueling training drills. Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/ Task Group 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75) executes command and control of assigned Navy expeditionary combat forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security and exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 22:14
    Photo ID: 9088022
    VIRIN: 250605-N-HG389-1332
    Resolution: 3397x2720
    Size: 945.52 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Expeditionary
    EOD
    EODMU 5
    CTF 75

