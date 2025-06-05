Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 5, 2025) An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) swims in Apra Harbor during the inaugural “Coconut Crab” competition in Guam, June 5. The “Coconut Crab” competition is a week-long event, where Navy EOD technicians in compete in a variety of grueling training drills. Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific/ Task Group 75 (NEFCPAC/ CTF 75) executes command and control of assigned Navy expeditionary combat forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security and exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)