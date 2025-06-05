Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Services Airmen Refurbish MWR Furniture [Image 7 of 7]

    Services Airmen Refurbish MWR Furniture

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Force Support Squadron’s services flight refurbish teak wood furniture at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on June 5, 2025. The teak wood furniture will be utilized by the JB Hickam’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 21:51
    Photo ID: 9088013
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-BF827-1006
    Resolution: 3677x5516
    Size: 458 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Services Airmen Refurbish MWR Furniture [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

