Services Airmen Refurbish MWR Furniture

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen of the 139th Force Support Squadron’s services flight refurbish teak wood furniture at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on June 5, 2025. The teak wood furniture will be utilized by the JB Hickam’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)