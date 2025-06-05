HMS Spey Visits CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Spey (P234) is moored pier side during scheduled port visit at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), June 5, 2025. Spey visited CFAS, one of seven U.S. Forces Japan installations that supports the United Nations Command-Rear headquartered at Yokota Air Base in its mission to provide logistics support during United Nations Command operations on the Korean Peninsula, for resupply and the crew's rest and relaxation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)