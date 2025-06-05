Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS Spey Visits CFAS [Image 1 of 3]

    HMS Spey Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Spey (P234) is moored pier side during scheduled port visit at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), June 5, 2025. Spey visited CFAS, one of seven U.S. Forces Japan installations that supports the United Nations Command-Rear headquartered at Yokota Air Base in its mission to provide logistics support during United Nations Command operations on the Korean Peninsula, for resupply and the crew's rest and relaxation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1 st Class Kristen Yarber)

