624th ASTS earns Raincross Award, marks year of transformation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Saul Vazquez-Melendez, member of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron poses for a photo holding an award at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 6, 2025. Vazquez-Melendez earned the Air Force Reserve Command’s award for outstanding noncommissioned officer assigned to a reserve medical unit.