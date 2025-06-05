Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    624th ASTS earns Raincross Award, marks year of transformation [Image 2 of 2]

    624th ASTS earns Raincross Award, marks year of transformation

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kailani Gagne 

    624th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Saul Vazquez-Melendez, member of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron poses for a photo holding an award at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 6, 2025. Vazquez-Melendez earned the Air Force Reserve Command’s award for outstanding noncommissioned officer assigned to a reserve medical unit.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Medical
    Aeromedical Staging Squadron
    ASTS
    624th Regional Support Group
    RainCross

