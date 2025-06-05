U.S. Air Force Maj. Timothy Cummings, member of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron poses for a photo holding an award at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 6, 2025. Cummings earned the Air Force Reserve Command’s award for outstanding company grade officer assigned to a reserve medical unit.
624th ASTS earns Raincross Award, marks year of transformation
