    66th Security Forces Squadron Airmen Attend Air Assault Course at Fort Drum [Image 4 of 4]

    66th Security Forces Squadron Airmen Attend Air Assault Course at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karter Capps, assigned to the 66th Security Forces Squadron, gets hands-on practice during the sling load sequence training in Phase Two of the Air Assault Course hosted by Mountain Training Group June 4, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. The 10-day Air Assault School trains Soldiers and Airmen in air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling, equipping them with the skills needed to maximize helicopter assets in training and combat. The course challenges participants to operate with greater speed, precision, and discipline, enhancing their ability to execute missions in fast-paced environments. Graduates of the Air Assault Course improve their effectiveness in joint operations, thereby contributing to the success of coordinated missions across various domains. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 9087542
    VIRIN: 250604-A-OV624-6152
    Resolution: 6720x3509
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    U.S. Army, 10th Mountain Division, 66th SFS, Air Assault, U.S. Air Force

