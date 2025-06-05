An instructor performs a safety check on a motorcycle during the annual Safety, Health, Wellness and Resiliency Expo, preceded with a water station for Bike to Work Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 16:21
|Photo ID:
|9087365
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-BC318-1072
|Resolution:
|1600x1280
|Size:
|633.62 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Expo [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.