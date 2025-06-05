Safety Expo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. David Stewart, USAG Fort Belvoir commander, left, welcomes attendees to the Annual Safety, Health, Wellness and Resiliency Expo at the Fort Belvoir PX, May 15. , As the end of the school year approaches, and plans are made for road trips, days at the lake, cook-outs and more. But those very activities create a heightened risk for injuries and accidents due to increased recreational activities and potential lapses in judgment.