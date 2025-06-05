Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNRC visits NORU Sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNRC visits NORU Sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    250604-N-UF592-1011 NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 4, 2025) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, speaks with Sailors at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit during a visit to Naval Air Station Pensacola. Waters discussed training priorities and professional development initiatives as part of an ongoing effort to engage directly with the Navy’s officer accessions community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 13:09
    Photo ID: 9086517
    VIRIN: 250604-N-UF592-1011
    Resolution: 6959x4639
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRC visits NORU Sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNRC visits NORU Sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola
    CNRC visits NORU Sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    Recruiting
    CNRC
    NORU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download