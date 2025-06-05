CNRC visits NORU Sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola

250604-N-UF592-1011 NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 4, 2025) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, speaks with Sailors at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit during a visit to Naval Air Station Pensacola. Waters discussed training priorities and professional development initiatives as part of an ongoing effort to engage directly with the Navy’s officer accessions community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
