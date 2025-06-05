Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Pacific Palisades Fire relief efforts [Image 6 of 6]

    Faces of Pacific Palisades Fire relief efforts

    TOPANGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Louise Sharpe, a Chula Vista Fire Department wildland firefighter, works to contain the Pacific Palisades Fires at Topanga State Park, California, Jan. 16, 2025. The Pacific Palisades Fire ranked among the top 10 most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 12:53
    Photo ID: 9086459
    VIRIN: 250116-F-FM571-1237
    Resolution: 4864x3426
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: TOPANGA, CALIFORNIA, US
    firefighter
    1CTCS
    California
    LAWildFires25

