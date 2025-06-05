Faces of Pacific Palisades Fire relief efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jesus Plasencia, a Chula Vista Fire Department wildland firefighter, works to contain the Pacific Palisades Fires at Topanga State Park, California, Jan. 16, 2025. The Pacific Palisades Fire ranked among the top 10 most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)