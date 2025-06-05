Derrin Williams, left, the deputy executive director of operations and sustainment for the Defense Logistics Agency, is pictured during his time as a logistician in the Army with an unidentified fellow soldier. Williams shares his story of how DLA saved his life while he was in the Army in the video, “DLA Protecting the Warfighter, A U.S. Army Officer’s Story from Iraq.” Courtesy photo
Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9086182
|VIRIN:
|250604-D-D0441-1002
|Resolution:
|368x572
|Size:
|170.46 KB
Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Video: DLA employee shares how agency saved his life while in the Army [Image 2 of 2], by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Video: DLA employee shares how agency saved his life while in the Army
