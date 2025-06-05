Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Safety Office cautions against picking wild mushrooms on post [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office worked with the Directorate of Public Works to remove a crop of Funeral Bell (Galerina marginata) mushrooms from a community playground on post. Officials caution community members against picking wild mushrooms. While foraging is a common recreational activity, it requires a certain amount of expertise to know what species of wild plants and mushrooms are safe. (Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office photo)

