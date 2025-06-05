Fort Drum Safety Office cautions against picking wild mushrooms on post

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office worked with the Directorate of Public Works to remove a crop of Funeral Bell (Galerina marginata) mushrooms from a community playground on post. Officials caution community members against picking wild mushrooms. While foraging is a common recreational activity, it requires a certain amount of expertise to know what species of wild plants and mushrooms are safe. (Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office photo)