Fort Drum Safety Office cautions against picking wild mushrooms on post

The Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office worked with the Directorate of Public Works to remove a crop of Funeral Bell (Galerina marginata) mushrooms from a community playground on post. Officials caution community members against picking wild mushrooms. While foraging is a common recreational activity, it requires a certain amount of expertise to know what species of wild plants and mushrooms are safe. (Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office photo)
06.02.2025
06.05.2025
|9085716
|250602-A-XX986-1001
|4080x3072
|5.02 MB
FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|0
