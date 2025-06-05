29th ID Soldiers honor fallen at Normandy American Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 29th Infantry Division places a U.S. flag at the gravesite of fallen U.S. service member June 5, 2025, at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)