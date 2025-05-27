Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirement Ceremony [Image 22 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retirement Ceremony

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Col. Sean Dooley and Col. Shaun Miller are honored during a retirement ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, May 29, 2025. The ceremony celebrated their combined decades of dedicated service to the U.S. Army, reflecting their leadership, mentorship, and lasting impact on soldiers, families, and the military medical community. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to recognize their achievements and bid farewell as they transition to the next chapter of their lives. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 05:34
    Photo ID: 9085463
    VIRIN: 250530-D-SH479-3401
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.87 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony [Image 26 of 26], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony
    Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Medicine
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Army
    Landstuhl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download