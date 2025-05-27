Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Sean Dooley and Col. Shaun Miller are honored during a retirement ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, May 29, 2025. The ceremony celebrated their combined decades of dedicated service to the U.S. Army, reflecting their leadership, mentorship, and lasting impact on soldiers, families, and the military medical community. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to recognize their achievements and bid farewell as they transition to the next chapter of their lives. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)