    Formidable Shield 2025

    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    SEA OF THE HEBRIDES (May 19, 2025) Commodore Arjen Warnaar, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group One, visits sailors aboard the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate, Fremm Normandie (D651) during exercise At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air and Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Courtesy photo by the French Navy)

