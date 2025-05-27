SEA OF THE HEBRIDES (May 15, 2025) Sailors aboard the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate, Fremm Normandie (D651) observe NATO ally ships participating in a passing exercise during exercise At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air and Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Courtesy photo by the French Navy)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 03:33
|Photo ID:
|9085316
|VIRIN:
|250515-N-NO901-1001
|Resolution:
|4252x2830
|Size:
|802.15 KB
|Location:
|NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Formidable Shield 2025 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.