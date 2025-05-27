Formidable Shield 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEA OF THE HEBRIDES (May 15, 2025) Sailors aboard the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate, Fremm Normandie (D651) observe NATO ally ships participating in a passing exercise during exercise At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air and Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Courtesy photo by the French Navy)