    Sailors visit the Portland Aquarium during Fleet Week [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    PORTLAND, OREGON (June 4, 2025) – U.S. Navy sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), visit the Portland Aquarium during Portland Fleet Week, June 4, 2025. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    Portland Fleet Week

