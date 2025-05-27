Sailors visit the Portland Aquarium during Fleet Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORTLAND, OREGON (June 4, 2025) – U.S. Navy sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), visit the Portland Aquarium during Portland Fleet Week, June 4, 2025. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)