USTRANSCOM Commander visits Andersen

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Sadler, 734th Air Mobility Squadron commander, discusses equipment purchase plans with Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, during his visit to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 3, 2025. Reed is visiting several U.S., allied, and commercial installations in the Pacific this month, including multiple sites on Guam. Observations and discussions from the trip will enhance USTRANSCOM’s understanding of military transportation and logistics challenges in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)