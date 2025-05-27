Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USTRANSCOM Commander visits Andersen [Image 5 of 8]

    USTRANSCOM Commander visits Andersen

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Douglas Shaw, 734th Air Mobility Squadron Air Terminal Operations Center section chief, poses for a photo after receiving a coin from Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, during his visit to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 3, 2025. Reed is visiting several U.S., allied, and commercial installations in the Pacific this month, including multiple sites on Guam. Observations and discussions from the trip will enhance USTRANSCOM’s understanding of military transportation and logistics challenges in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 00:25
    Photo ID: 9085095
    VIRIN: 250603-F-RX291-1005
    TRANSCOM
    36th Wing
    U.S. Transportation Command
    734th AMS

