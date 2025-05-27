USTRANSCOM Commander visits Andersen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Douglas Shaw, 734th Air Mobility Squadron Air Terminal Operations Center section chief, poses for a photo after receiving a coin from Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, during his visit to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 3, 2025. Reed is visiting several U.S., allied, and commercial installations in the Pacific this month, including multiple sites on Guam. Observations and discussions from the trip will enhance USTRANSCOM’s understanding of military transportation and logistics challenges in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)