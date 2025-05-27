Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Drone Mapping Supports Safe Red Hill Decommissioning [Image 3 of 5]

    NCTF-RH Drone Mapping Supports Safe Red Hill Decommissioning

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Drone operators prepare a heavy lift drone for flight at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, May 16, 2025. The drone was fitted with a laser sensor called a LiDAR, or light detection and ranging, as part of an ongoing joint effort between Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), the Expeditionary Warfare Center, and Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic to create a 3D map of the RHBFSF. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 21:36
    Photo ID: 9084955
    VIRIN: 250516-N-IS471-1156
    Location: HAWAII, US
