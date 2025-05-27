NCTF-RH Drone Mapping Supports Safe Red Hill Decommissioning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A drone operator monitors in-flight data sent by a heavy lift drone fitted with a laser sensor called a LiDAR, or light detection and ranging, at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, May 16, 2025. The operation was part of an ongoing joint effort between Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), the Expeditionary Warfare Center, and Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic to create a 3D map of the RHBFSF. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)