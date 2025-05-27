Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    239th Brigade Engineer Battalion Excavation Operations [Image 7 of 9]

    239th Brigade Engineer Battalion Excavation Operations

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from Alpha and Bravo Company, 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), conduct excavation operations to develop multiple types of trenches for future training events at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 6, 2025.

    (Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 21:10
    Photo ID: 9084874
    VIRIN: 250604-Z-YO076-2121
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion Excavation Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Trenches
    Arkansas
    ARNG
    239th BEB

