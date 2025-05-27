13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command participates in multinational cooking competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John P. McDwyer, senior enlisted aid, III Armored Corps, presents an award to a Soldier from the 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Armored Corps participated in a multinational culinary competition, June 1, 2025, Fort Cavazos, Texas. The competition, which featured the 3rd United Kingdom Division, allowed Soldiers to exchange culture and stories with our NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)