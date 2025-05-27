Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command participates in multinational cooking competition [Image 4 of 7]

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command participates in multinational cooking competition

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Armored Corps participated in a multinational culinary competition, June 1, 2025, Fort Cavazos, Texas. The competition, which featured the 3rd United Kingdom Division, allowed Soldiers to exchange culture and stories with our NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    This work, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command participates in multinational cooking competition [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

