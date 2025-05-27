Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Company Commander Mary E. House delivers an important briefing [Image 1 of 2]

    Company Commander Mary E. House delivers an important briefing

    SAN ANTNONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Photo by Whit Moultrie 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - San Antonio

    Mary E House (Formerly Hassell), CPT. San Antonio Recruiting Battalion East Company Commander delivers an important briefing, and presents several awards within her company.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 12:19
    Location: SAN ANTNONIO, TEXAS, US
