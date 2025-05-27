Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSG Jacob Frett delivers powerful speech to high school students [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SSG Jacob Frett delivers powerful speech to high school students

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Photo by Whit Moultrie 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - San Antonio

    The San Antonio Recruiting Battalion partnered with AGA Nation for their D.U.N.K. Tour, an event that not only showcased the dynamic athleticism of its performers but also delivered an important message on the dangers of distracted driving. SSG Jacob Frett was one of the recruiters on-site, connecting with high school students and sharing how the Army provides incredible career and educational opportunities. A day full of excitement, awareness, and new possibilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 12:19
    Photo ID: 9083433
    VIRIN: 250310-D-BB177-2660
    Resolution: 1025x683
    Size: 674.2 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Jacob Frett delivers powerful speech to high school students [Image 2 of 2], by Whit Moultrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Company Commander Mary E. House delivers an important briefing
    SSG Jacob Frett delivers powerful speech to high school students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download