SSG Jacob Frett delivers powerful speech to high school students

The San Antonio Recruiting Battalion partnered with AGA Nation for their D.U.N.K. Tour, an event that not only showcased the dynamic athleticism of its performers but also delivered an important message on the dangers of distracted driving. SSG Jacob Frett was one of the recruiters on-site, connecting with high school students and sharing how the Army provides incredible career and educational opportunities. A day full of excitement, awareness, and new possibilities.