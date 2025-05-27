Air Defenders initiate V Corps’ inaugural Air and Missile Defense planning conference

Attendees and briefers gather for a group picture after completing Operation Corps Fusion at Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, May 29, 2025. Operation Corps Fusion was an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) planning conference designed to establish a shared understanding and baseline for cooperation among the Ground-Based Air Defense (GBAD) systems and capabilities of various NATO countries under the wartime umbrella of V Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Zemas Andargachew)
