    Air Defenders initiate V Corps’ inaugural Air and Missile Defense planning conference [Image 1 of 2]

    Air Defenders initiate V Corps’ inaugural Air and Missile Defense planning conference

    POZNAN, POLAND

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Capt. Zemas Andargachew 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    (From left to right) Maj. Gen. (UK) Oliver Kingsbury, the V Corps deputy commanding general for maneuver, discusses a matter with Col. Hailyesus Bairu, the 52d Air Defense Artillery Commander, during Operation Corps Fusion at Camp Kosciuszko in Poznan, Poland, May 29, 2025. Operation Corps Fusion was an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) planning conference designed to establish a shared understanding and baseline for cooperation among the Ground-Based Air Defense (GBAD) systems and capabilities of various NATO countries under the wartime umbrella of V Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Zemas Andargachew)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 11:01
    Photo ID: 9083175
    VIRIN: 250529-A-KJ592-1194
    Resolution: 5548x4438
    Size: 11.11 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

