39th Mission Support Group hosts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Siyeon Lee, 39th Mission Support Group incoming commander, offers initial remarks during the MSG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 4, 2025. The 39th MSG provides combat support to assigned forces protecting U.S. and NATO interests across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)