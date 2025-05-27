Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Mission Support Group hosts change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    39th Mission Support Group hosts change of command ceremony

    ADANA, TURKEY

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Siyeon Lee, 39th Mission Support Group incoming commander, offers initial remarks during the MSG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 4, 2025. The 39th MSG provides combat support to assigned forces protecting U.S. and NATO interests across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 06:56
    Photo ID: 9082403
    VIRIN: 250604-F-AF202-1213
    Resolution: 5436x3617
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: ADANA, TR
    Incirlik
    Mission Support Group
    Change of Command

