U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, left, Col. Steven Skipper, 39th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, and Col. Siyeon Lee, 39th MSG incoming commander, stand at the position of attention during the 39th MSG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 4, 2025. The 39th MSG provides combat support to assigned forces protecting U.S. and NATO interests across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 06:56
|Photo ID:
|9082402
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-AF202-1180
|Resolution:
|3938x2620
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Mission Support Group hosts change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Koby Saunders