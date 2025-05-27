37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits NSA Bahrain

The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, right, receives a brief on Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade capabilities during a visit to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 22, 2025. Mahoney’s visit was part of a larger tour of U.S. Central Command and U.S. European Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)
