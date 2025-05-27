Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits NSA Bahrain [Image 9 of 13]

    37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits NSA Bahrain

    NSA BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    The 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, right, receives a brief on U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command capabilities during a visit to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 22, 2025. Mahoney’s visit was part of a larger tour of U.S. Central Command and U.S. European Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

    VIRIN: 250522-M-IU565-1567
    This work, 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits NSA Bahrain [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

