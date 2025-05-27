8th Army Best Squad Competition 2025: 6 Mile Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers from across the South Korean Peninsula participate in a 6 mile ruck march a part of the annual Eigth Army Best Warrior Competition, on Rodriguez Live Fire Range, Pocheon, South Korea, June 3. The Eigth Army's Best Squad Competion recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of Esprit De Corps and showcase proficency in warrior combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan)