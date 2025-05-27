Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Army Best Squad Competition 2025: 6 Mile Ruck March [Image 1 of 8]

    8th Army Best Squad Competition 2025: 6 Mile Ruck March

    POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Soldiers from across the South Korean Peninsula participate in a 6 mile ruck march a part of the annual Eigth Army Best Warrior Competition, on Rodriguez Live Fire Range, Pocheon, South Korea, June 3. The Eigth Army's Best Squad Competion recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of Esprit De Corps and showcase proficency in warrior combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan)

    This work, 8th Army Best Squad Competition 2025: 6 Mile Ruck March [Image 8 of 8], by CPL Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

