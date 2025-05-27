Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rice-planting event near Camp Zama forges bond with neighboring community [Image 3 of 3]

    Rice-planting event near Camp Zama forges bond with neighboring community

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama community members and others work together to plant several rows of rice during an event the Zama International Association hosted June 1 near Camp Zama to encourage interactions with citizens from the installation’s neighboring city.

