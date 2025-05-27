Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rice-planting event near Camp Zama forges bond with neighboring community [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rice-planting event near Camp Zama forges bond with neighboring community

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Participants join a muddy foot race in a rice field before a rice-planting event the Zama International Association hosted June 1 near Camp Zama.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 01:24
    Photo ID: 9082160
    VIRIN: 250601-A-HP857-6193
    Resolution: 1048x645
    Size: 188.71 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rice-planting event near Camp Zama forges bond with neighboring community [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rice-planting event near Camp Zama forges bond with neighboring community
    Rice-planting event near Camp Zama forges bond with neighboring community
    Rice-planting event near Camp Zama forges bond with neighboring community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rice-planting event near Camp Zama forges bond with neighboring community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    cultural exchange
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download