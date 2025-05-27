Portland Fleet Week welcomes USS Mustin and USS Jack H. Lucas

PORTLAND, OREGON (June 3, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) arrives for Portland Fleet Week during the 118th Rose Festival, June 3, 2025. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 00:03
|Photo ID:
|9082081
|VIRIN:
|250603-N-CH260-2047
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|895.49 KB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
