    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Central High School AFJROTC group for base tour [Image 8 of 8]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Central High School AFJROTC group for base tour

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Students from the Springfield Central High School AFJROTC tour the 104th Fighter Wing, June 3, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.

    During the tour, AFJROTC members viewed F-15 takeoffs and were able to speak with pilots, crew chiefs, recruiters and other members of the wing to learn more about the 104FW mission and their role within the Air National Guard.
    (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 14:36
    Photo ID: 9080949
    VIRIN: 250603-Z-DY432-1057
    Resolution: 4821x3444
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Air Force
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer

