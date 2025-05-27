104th Fighter Wing hosts Springfield Central High School AFJROTC group for base tour

Students from the Springfield Central High School AFJROTC tour the 104th Fighter Wing, June 3, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.
During the tour, AFJROTC members viewed F-15 takeoffs and were able to speak with pilots, crew chiefs, recruiters and other members of the wing to learn more about the 104FW mission and their role within the Air National Guard.
(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)
