    USNS Comfort Underway Replenishment [Image 8 of 9]

    USNS Comfort Underway Replenishment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfredo Marron 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Boatswain’s Mate Jamie Eldridge and Chief Mate Brian Carroll, assigned to Military Sealift Command (MSC) aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conduct an underway replenishment with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) during Continuing Promise 2025, May 31, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 08:47
    Photo ID: 9079999
    VIRIN: 250531-N-MQ781-1212
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    #CP25 #EnduringPromise #ContinuingPromise

