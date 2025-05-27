USNS Comfort Underway Replenishment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate Jamie Eldridge and Chief Mate Brian Carroll, assigned to Military Sealift Command (MSC) aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conduct an underway replenishment with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) during Continuing Promise 2025, May 31, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)