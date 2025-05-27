USNS Comfort Underway Replenishment

Cargo Mate Steven Nordgren, assigned to Military Sealift Command (MSC) aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), fires a shot line during an underway replenishment with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) during Continuing Promise 2025, May 31, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 08:47
|Photo ID:
|9079994
|VIRIN:
|250531-N-MQ781-1020
|Resolution:
|5524x3683
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
