The honorable Marcus Micheli, Chargé d' Affaires, U.S. Embassy in The Hague, is welcomed aboard the USS Bulkeley DDG-84

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – (May 27, 2025) The honorable Marcus Micheli, Chargé d' Affaires, U.S. Embassy in The Hague, left is welcomed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), by Cmdr. Arturo Trejo., Commanding Officer of the Bulkeley, right, and Cmdr. Michael Schelcher, Executive Officer, center during At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air and Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
