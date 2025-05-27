Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The honorable Marcus Micheli, Chargé d' Affaires, U.S. Embassy in The Hague, is welcomed aboard the USS Bulkeley DDG-84 [Image 13 of 13]

    The honorable Marcus Micheli, Chargé d' Affaires, U.S. Embassy in The Hague, is welcomed aboard the USS Bulkeley DDG-84

    ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – (May 27, 2025) The honorable Marcus Micheli, Chargé d' Affaires, U.S. Embassy in The Hague, left is welcomed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), by Cmdr. Arturo Trejo., Commanding Officer of the Bulkeley, right, and Cmdr. Michael Schelcher, Executive Officer, center during At-Sea Demonstration (ASD) / Formidable Shield (FS) 2025. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air and Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    This work, The honorable Marcus Micheli, Chargé d' Affaires, U.S. Embassy in The Hague, is welcomed aboard the USS Bulkeley DDG-84 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bulkeley visits Rotterdam following NATO live-fire exercise

